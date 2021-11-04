REVEALED: The Judging panel for Longford's Next Superstar

As the public polls prepare to close at midnight tomorrow and we move one step closer to finding out which of our five finalists will be named Longford's Next Superstar, it's time to reveal our expert judging panel who will combine their scores with the public votes to select our big winner.

The three judges who will help to decide the overall winner of Longford's Next Superstar are:

Backstage Theatre's Janice Gibney

Jimmy's Jests' Jimmy Connell

Longford Leader Reporter, Jessica Thompson

The public polls count for 50% of the overall score for each finalist, with the other 50% coming from the judges' scores.

Once the polls close tomorrow at midnight, our three judges will set about scoring the five contestants and the winner will be announced next week.

If you haven't cast your vote in our online poll, be sure to do so before tomorrow night by clicking the link below:

The five acts that made it through from our heats were K Muni X ND, Ríl Óg, Ella Mulligan, Mikey Mollaghan and Freya Lilly O'Connor.

This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges. You can only vote once per device - so make it count!!

The winner will pick up a stunning prize package worth €1,500 thanks to our sponsors:

Voting in the final will close on Friday, November 5 at 11pm.