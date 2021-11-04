UPDATE | Map issued highlighting areas affected by Longford boil water notice
Irish Water has this afternoon published the map of the areas across Longford impacted by the immediate boil water notice announced last evening. 17,500 people in Longford, almost half the county's entire population, are affected.
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council a Boil Water Notice was issued for the area supplied by the Longford Central Public Water Supply to protect public health.
The areas affected include all customers in;
Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278.
For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the water quality section of www.water.ie , enter the property’s Eircode, click ‘more details’ and you will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.
Water must be boiled for:
What actions should be taken:
Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.
Updates will be available on the Irish Water Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.
Customers are advised to set their location on www.water.ie to view updates specific to their water supply.
Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/
