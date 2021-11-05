Huge thank you from Longford and Granard Gardaí for Blue Santa support

Longford & Granard Gardaí would like to express their sincere appreciation to everybody who supported their Operation Blue Santa Fundraiser which saw the outstanding Band of An Garda Síochána perform in the magnificent setting of St Mel’s Cathedral on Sunday the 31st October, 2021.

Due to the generosity of citizens, businesses and organisations across Co Longford, we together, raised an incredible €6,260, in support of six very worthy and invaluable not for profit organisations, namely, St Christopher’s Services, Lús Na Gréine Family Resource Centre, Granard, Longford Women’s Link, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Little Blue Heroes and Longford Community Resources.

Thank you, Fr James McKiernan and his team for permitting us to host our concert in St Mel’s Cathedral and for their valued assistance. To the Longford Leader, Shannonside Radio, the Garda Press Office and all those who publicised our event to help make it a huge success, it is truly appreciated.

To Garda Ann Lawless from Scenes of Crime and photographer Shelley Corcoran who took photos and to videographer Michael Conlon who videoed the event. Thank you for helping us to create special memories of the occasion for the years ahead.

To the incredibly talented Kelly Callanan, a dressmaker in Barry, Kenagh who made the fabulous Blue Santa suit, elves costumes and hats, to the exceptionally generous sponsors of our raffle who sponsored fantastic prizes, namely, Davis SuperValu, Longford, Ward’s Pharmacy Longford, Louis Herterich Butcher, Longford, John Nally Circle K, Ballymahon, Thomas Lynam, House of Craft Ballymahon, Jessica Thompson & John Mulry, Ballymahon, Alison Brae, House of Craft, Ballymahon, Councillor PJ Reilly, McBrien’s Londis Granard, Quinn’s Hardware, Granard / Edgeworthstown, McEvoy’s Chemist Granard.

Thank you to our Blue Santa, Garda Peter Doherty and our little elves, Niamh, Emily, Ava, Katie, Tushar, Cathal and our little honorary Garda, Darragh, you all did us so proud. To everybody who sold tickets on our behalf, bought tickets and contributed in any way to the success of our fundraiser a sincere thank you to all, including our amazing Garda Band and to all our extremely hardworking Gardaí in the Longford and Granard Districts.

Thank you to our special guests Bishop Francis Duffy and all our Dignatries who supported us and all those who wished us well on our fundraising endeavours. Finally, a very very special thank you to our Co-Founders, PPN Development Officer Siobhán Cronogue and the PPN, who have funded, supported and assisted us in getting Operation Blue Santa off the ground. We look forward to working with you on Operation Blue Santa in the lead up to Christmas.

The next phase of our fundraising initiative will see the launch of our Operation Blue Santa children’s book in the coming weeks, which is written by Longford Leader Journalist Jessica Thompson and illustrated by Ballinalee Artist, Nicole Forster. This book will be a fantastic stocking filler for children and the underlying theme of the book is to be kind. Our Blue Santa will be taking to the Longford highways and bye-ways in the lead up to Christmas which will see him visiting schools, nursing homes and communities across Co Longford.

If you would like a visit from our Blue Santa in the lead up to Christmas please email longford.community@garda.ie or call the Granard Community Policing Unit at 043-6687660. As it is impossible to name every person who supported and contributed to our fundraiser, we hope you will accept this as an acknowledgement of deep appreciation From us all in Longford and Granard Garda District.

Finally, a huge congratulations to our youth award nominee Rose McManus who received a Special Recognition Certificate and prize from Supt Seamus Boyle and Sgt Darran Conlon. Her teacher, Miss Joanna Ross nominated her.