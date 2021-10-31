Longford man to stand trial on multiple sex charges

A Longford man is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court after being charged with over 60 alleged sexual assault offences.
The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, was served with a book of evidence at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.
Garda Vincent O’Leary gave evidence of serving the book on the 48-year-old in the lead up to last week’s proceedings.
The charges, which also included one count of alleged rape, allegedly took place between June 2004 and June 2007.
Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the man to be sent forward to the present sittings of Dublin’s Central Criminal Court.
Presiding Judge John Brennan gave the accused the alibi warning, advising him that if he intended to rely on an alibi during the course of the trial he must notify the State solicitor’s office within 14 days.
