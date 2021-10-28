UPDATE: One cow euthanised after a jeep and trailer overturn in Ballymahon crash

Gardaí have confirmed that one cow has been euthanised following a single-vehicle collision that occurred on the N55 near Ballymahon this morning..
Emergency services including Gardaí and fire services attended the scene at approximately 9:15am after a jeep and trailer crashed into a wall and overturned. There were five cows in the trailer.
Diversions were put in place this morning with busy traffic heading to Ballymahon Mart taking a route through Barry.
One cow was euthanised at the scene but Gardaí have confirmed that no injuries to persons have been reported at this time.
The four-bedroomed bungalow which sits on a large residential farm which is set to go under the hammer next month
There are still some tickets available for the Garda Band Concert, which takes place in St Mel’s Cathedral this Sunday, October 31, at 3pm as part of Operation Blue Santa.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.