Creating Our Future Roadshow visits Longford

The Creating Our Future Roadshow visited Longford on Wednesday, October 13 and pictured are Pauleen McNally from Midland Science and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Uruemu Adejinmi
Creating Our Future is a government-led national brainstorm that will involve the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future.
Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves.
Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal www.creatingourfuture.ie, which is open until November 30, 2021.
The Roadshow will be pulling up in towns across the country and will encourage members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said: “Over the course of the pandemic, we were reminded starkly of how much of our daily lives depend on the efforts of researchers to secure our economy, wellbeing, and health. As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.
This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future. I look forward to hearing them.”
For more information on how to get involved or to submit an idea, go to: www.creatingourfuture.ie.
The Creating Our Future Roadshow visited Longford on Wednesday, October 13 and pictured are Pauleen McNally from Midland Science and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Uruemu Adejinmi
The team that took part in the Malin to Mizen charity cycle in memory of Donal and Dearbhla Considine, raising funds for Cian’s Kennels
A man has appeared in court charged with allegedly assaulting another man in Longford town yesterday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.