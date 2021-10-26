Search

26/10/2021

Creating Our Future Roadshow visits Longford

The Creating Our Future Roadshow visited Longford on Wednesday, October 13

Creating Our Future Roadshow visits Longford

The Creating Our Future Roadshow visited Longford on Wednesday, October 13 and pictured are Pauleen McNally from Midland Science and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Uruemu Adejinmi

Creating Our Future is a government-led national brainstorm that will involve the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future.

Creating Our Future will ensure that the direction of research in Ireland is informed by the people it serves.

Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal www.creatingourfuture.ie, which is open until November 30, 2021.

The Roadshow will be pulling up in towns across the country and will encourage members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said: “Over the course of the pandemic, we were reminded starkly of how much of our daily lives depend on the efforts of researchers to secure our economy, wellbeing, and health. As a forward-thinking country, we must ask how research can help meet the opportunities and challenges facing our society over the coming years. Creating our Future opens up this question to all.

This roadshow will engage people right across our country in this vital campaign. Everyone, everywhere, can have an idea for a better future. I look forward to hearing them.”

For more information on how to get involved or to submit an idea, go to: www.creatingourfuture.ie.

