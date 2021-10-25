Careless driver overtook off duty Longford garda

A man has been convicted of careless driving after overtaking a number of cars including that of an off-duty garda outside Newtownforbes earlier this year.
Alan Sherlock, 36 Holywell Crescent South, Swords, Dublin was not in attendance at a recent District Court sitting when Judge Marie Keane fined him €350 following an incident on February 6 2021.
Garda Aiden Lenehan informed the court he had been travelling towards Newtownforbes when he noticed a car travelling behind him which had overtaken a car seconds beforehand.
He said driver of the car then proceeded to “tailgate” him before overtaking both himself and another vehicle in front while entering a 50km/hr speed zone.
Garda Lenehan said he managed to obtain the vehicle's registration details and contacted Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.
A fixed charge penalty notice issued to Mr Sherlock had also not been paid, added the garda.
Judge Keane fined Mr Sherlock €350 for careless driving, giving him four months to pay.
