Longford gardaí in witness appeal after cash and property stolen during burglary spree
Gardaí in County Longford are appealing for information following five burglaries which occurred on the evening of Thursday October 14 in the Longford Garda District.
During the course of these burglaries, five unoccupied houses were entered and property including cash was stolen.
Gardaí in the Longford District believe all five burglaries are connected and are appealing to the public for information.
In particular they are interested in anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured car in the vicinity of any of these properties. This car is believed to be a Lexus 2005/2006 model.
Caption: A photo of a similar make and model car to the one that Gardaí are seeking. This is not a picture of the actual car sought
A vehicle matching this description was seen in the Ballymahon and Lanesboro/Ballyleague areas.
The burglaries occurred at St Matthew Park Ballymahon; Derryhaun, Kenagh; Ballymahon Road, Kenagh; Radharc na Muilleann Lanesboro and Shannon Grove Ballyleague.
All are believed to have occurred between the hours of 7pm and 10pm on Thursday October 14, 2021.
Anyone who has information or who may have video footage, including dash cam footage, from Thursday October 14 which may be of assistance is asked to please make contact with Gardaí in Longford on 043-3350570 or by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
An Garda Síochána commenced the winter phase of Operation Thor on October 1, 2021, an operation designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.
There are a number of simple crime prevention steps that householders can do to protect your home from burglary this winter.
Whether you are at home or going out remember to:
• Turn on some lights
• Use timer switches
• Lock all doors and windows
• Use an alarm
• Store keys away from windows
• Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house
