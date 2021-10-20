No job losses at Drumlish haulage firm after major weekend fire

Emergency services in Longford at the scene of last Saturday's fire at Pat Corrigan Transport Ltd
The owner of a Longford haulage firm which was the scene of a major fire at the weekend has rejected speculation the company is facing impending job losses.
Pat Corrigan insisted his Drumlish based firm had been largely unaffected in the aftermath of a blaze which broke out at his Drumlish based firm last Saturday afternoon.
“The garage is temporarily closed, but we (business) are not and are still hauling away,” he told the Leader, while singling out the efforts of the fire brigade personnel who spent over five hours at the scene.
“They were absolutely brilliant,” he said.
“As soon as they arrived, they really got stuck in and just did a fantastic job.”
The Leader also understands no foul play is suspected with the fire being treated as nothing more than an “unfortunate accident.”
