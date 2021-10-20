Search

20/10/2021

No job losses at Drumlish haulage firm after major weekend fire

Fire crews hailed as "absolutely brilliant" by relieved business owner

Emergency services in Longford at scene of significant Drumlish fire

Emergency services in Longford at the scene of last Saturday's fire at Pat Corrigan Transport Ltd

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The owner of a Longford haulage firm which was the scene of a major fire at the weekend has rejected speculation the company is facing impending job losses.

Pat Corrigan insisted his Drumlish based firm had been largely unaffected in the aftermath of a blaze which broke out at his Drumlish based firm last Saturday afternoon.

“The garage is temporarily closed, but we (business) are not and are still hauling away,” he told the Leader, while singling out the efforts of the fire brigade personnel who spent over five hours at the scene.

“They were absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“As soon as they arrived, they really got stuck in and just did a fantastic job.”

The Leader also understands no foul play is suspected with the fire being treated as nothing more than an “unfortunate accident.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media