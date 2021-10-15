ALERT | N63 Longford to Lanesboro closed until 8pm tonight
Motorists should take note that the N63 Longford to Lanesboro will remain closed until 8pm tonight.
Longford County Council announced this evening, "Longford County Council wishes to inform you that due to unforseen circumstances the N63 between Longford and Lanesboro will remain closed until 8pm on Friday, October 15.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
