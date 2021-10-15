Longford County Council shortlisted for 2021 Pakman Awards

Longford County Council is delighted to confirm that it has been nominated in the Community Recycling Initiative category of the Pakman Awards 2021 for the Longford’s Green Keep it Clean spring clean campaign.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honours companies, individuals, and community initiatives who demonstrate excellence in recycling and waste management.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years. The Longford’s Green Keep It Clean campaign, which saw 23 communities involved, ran alongside the National Spring Clean Campaign, and operated successfully in line with public health restrictions.

Local families and individuals cleaned up the roadsides within the five kilometres surrounding their homes, with litter picking equipment provided by Longford County Council.

Longford County Council is on target to have collected over 35 tonnes of litter and waste for disposal and recycling by the end of the year. The work being done was promoted by Longford County Council via local media outlets, social media channels, the Tidy Towns network, and the Public Participation Network.

The campaign also dovetailed into National Tree Week 2021, with native Irish trees distributed to families and groups making further commitments to plan pollinator friendly flowers and shrubs in their local communities.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan paid tribute to the work of the Environment Section of Longford County Council.

“The fact that Longford is the only local authority in the country to be nominated for the Pakman Awards this year speaks volumes about the dedication that is being shown to the environment here in this county – congratulations to all of the communities involved in this great work”.

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “This nomination reflects the emphasis that Longford County Council places on making Longford a greener county.”

The winners of each Pakman Awards category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place on Friday, 29 October in The Shelbourne Hotel, in accordance with government guidelines.