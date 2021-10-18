Court hears how woman called Longford female garda a 'cancerous bitch', warning her: ‘I'll ram your teeth down your throat’

A judge has told a woman she is an “utter disgrace” after a court heard how the accused threatened to ram a female garda’s teeth down her throat while calling her a “cancerous bitch” as gardaí attempted to arrest her son.

Forty-two-year-old Nora Doyle told Garda Rachel Dillon of how she would cause her serious harm if she encountered her on her own during an incident at a halting site, Tuam Road, Galway on September 2, 2020.

Ms Doyle, of Bay 1 Halting Site, Tuam Road, Galway shouted what Judge Marie Keane described as “outrageous” and “vicious” obscenities at Garda Dillon as she intervened during attempts to arrest her son.

It emerged at last week’s district court sitting that Ms Doyle played an active part in preventing gardaí in their attempts to execute her son’s arrest and allowing him to flee the scene on foot.

During the incident, the court heard how Ms Doyle shouted at Garda Dillon: “I will f****** kill you, you cancerous bitch” and of threatening to cause harm to the Longford based garda “if I get you on your own”.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution, said the accused had 26 previous convictions with five of those coming for public order related offences.

He said the most recent was recorded in January 2017 when Ms Doyle was convicted of failing to comply with the directions of a garda while an accompanying charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour was taken into consideration.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said Ms Doyle had previously tendered an apology as he handed in a medical report to the court.

“When the dust settled on this she actually drove to Longford that evening with the son that had escaped and brought him into custody,” he said.

Mr Quinn added it was his understanding Ms Doyle apologised the same evening to gardaí in Longford.

He said a large degree of her issues were due to difficulties she had encountered in trying to deal with her two sons, who, he added had caused “a lot of grief” to the 42-year-old.

“She has had a lot of problems and Judge Hughes would have known about them,” he said. “They were getting into a lot of trouble. Nora took them out of Longford and basically went down to Galway and has been living in Galway ever since.”

In a lengthy submission of mitigation to the court, Mr Quinn conceded his client had “lost her nerve” on the day of the incident and was fully acceptive of her culpability.

“The Gardaí were doing their duty, she responded to it and her son got out of the car and took off. She then went and found the son later on, drove him to Longford and handed him into the garda station.”

Mr Quinn said Ms Doyle had done everything within her power to bring a sense of stability to both her sons’ lives.

“Judge Hughes is very familiar with the two boys who got into a lot of difficulty and Nora has appeared before him on several occasions and has assisted in every way she could to bring those lads to order.

“One of them is totally matured and working in an assisted job in Galway, the other lad has just finished his education and similarly she is trying to out him into gainful employment.”

Mr Quinn said despite his client’s involvement in what was a “bad situation”, Ms Doyle had not come to any garda attention in the interim.

Judge Marie Keane said whatever about Ms Doyle’s personal dilemmas, her conduct towards Garda Dillon was nothing short of reprehensible.

“The type of abuse that Ms Doyle directed at gardaí was outrageous,” she said, as she looked directly at Ms Doyle in the body of the court.

“Not only was it inappropriate, but it was vicious. You are an utter disgrace Ms Doyle.”

She consequently sentenced Ms Doyle to three months in prison for obstructing Garda Dillon as she carried out her duties under Section 19 of the Public Order Act.

The three months term was suspended for a period of two years.

Two further charges of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on the same day were taken into consideration.