09/10/2021

Two hospitalised after driver mistakes Edgeworthstown junction and rear-ends car, court hears

Longford Courthouse.

A north Longford man rear-ended a car in Edgeworthstown, causing two of its occupants to be hospitalised, a court has heard.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Thomas Reilly, 22 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Co Longford, pleaded guilty to careless driving after colliding with another vehicle at Ballymahon Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 26, 2019.

Inspector Dave Jordan said the incident took place shortly after midday as Mr Reilly was travelling through the mid Longford town with four passengers in his vehicle.

“He (Mr Reilly) admitted he had mistaken the red light and driven through it rear-ending the vehicle in front,” he said, revealing two passengers from the other car involved were taken to hospital but released later the same day.

Inspector Jordan said Mr Reilly had one previous conviction to his name, dating back to a €150 fine in 2019 for driving without a valid NCT being in place.

Defending, Bríd Mimnagh, said Mr Reilly was a married man in his forties who simply misread the junction.

She said Mr Reilly regretted the incident and was acutely aware of the consequences which awaited him.

Judge Bernadette Owens said given Mr Reilly was fully insured, a €250 was deemed appropriate with the Granard man being given three months to pay.

