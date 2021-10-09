Two hospitalised after driver mistakes Edgeworthstown junction and rear-ends car, court hears

A north Longford man rear-ended a car in Edgeworthstown, causing two of its occupants to be hospitalised, a court has heard.
A north Longford man rear-ended a car in Edgeworthstown, causing two of its occupants to be hospitalised, a court has heard.
Thomas Reilly, 22 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Co Longford, pleaded guilty to careless driving after colliding with another vehicle at Ballymahon Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 26, 2019.
Inspector Dave Jordan said the incident took place shortly after midday as Mr Reilly was travelling through the mid Longford town with four passengers in his vehicle.
“He (Mr Reilly) admitted he had mistaken the red light and driven through it rear-ending the vehicle in front,” he said, revealing two passengers from the other car involved were taken to hospital but released later the same day.
Inspector Jordan said Mr Reilly had one previous conviction to his name, dating back to a €150 fine in 2019 for driving without a valid NCT being in place.
Defending, Bríd Mimnagh, said Mr Reilly was a married man in his forties who simply misread the junction.
She said Mr Reilly regretted the incident and was acutely aware of the consequences which awaited him.
Judge Bernadette Owens said given Mr Reilly was fully insured, a €250 was deemed appropriate with the Granard man being given three months to pay.
A north Longford man rear-ended a car in Edgeworthstown, causing two of its occupants to be hospitalised, a court has heard.
Catherine ‘Kitty’ Kiernan (1893–1945) ; 1922, Granard: A portrait of Kitty Kiernan, who was engaged to Michael Collins when he was shot dead in August 1922
At the 'Hooves 4 Hospice' sale at Ballymahon mart last Thursday were William Jones, Manager Ballymahon mart; Christy Maye, Greville Arms Hotel (sponsor of a bottle of whiskey for each animal purchaser
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.