Judge fines man found ‘roaring and shouting’ in Longford estate

A north Longford man who was found “roaring and shouting” through a letterbox after his partner had kicked him out of their home has been convicted and fined by Judge Bernadette Owens.

Eugene Flynn, 8 Cnoc Na Greine, Granard was issued with a €100 fine at a sitting of Longford District Court last Thursday.

Mr Flynn, the court heard, was charged with breaching Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act following an incident at Cnoc Na Greine on January 5, 2021.

Inspector Dave Jordan said gardaí were called to the estate shortly after 2.30am where Mr Flynn was observed causing a disturbance and arrested for disorderly conduct.

He said Mr Flynn was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice by gardaí which was not paid.

A summons was consequently issued for Mr Flynn's court attendance last week, the inspector added.

The court was further told Mr Flynn had 19 previous convictions to his name, the most relevant of which came at a sitting of Longford District Court in September 2020.

That resulted in Mr Flynn signing a peace bond for a period of two years after he was convicted of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

A further Section 6 conviction was recorded against the accused in November 2015 with Mr Flynn this time being ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

In pleading guilty to the said incident, Bríd Mimnagh acting for Mr Flynn, said her client was acceptive of his actions on the night of the incident.

“His partner decided she wasn't letting him into the house and he shouted in the letterbox,” she said.

Ms Mimnagh qualified those remarks by insisting Mr Flynn was not under the influence of alcohol and was simply aggrieved at the situation he found himself in.

“He was roaring and shouting and he accepts that,” she added.

Ms Mimnagh continued by saying Mr Flynn was someone of limited means who was on disability allowance of €203 a week.

Judge Owens said, given the circumstances of Mr Flynn's background, a fine of €100 was appropriate in the circumstances.

Mr Flynn was given four months to pay the fine.