‘Is there proof of this?’ Longford dangerous driving accused asks

A man charged with dangerous driving inside a Longford housing estate asked a court last week: “Is there proof of this?”
Paul Adetunji (20), with addresses at 55 Lana Aoibheann, Longford and 2 Holly Green, Clonba;t Woods, Longford was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last week on foot of a bench warrant.
Mr Adetunji was charged with alleged dangerous driving at Lana Aoibheann on August 18 2021 and alleged possession of cocaine at Longford garda station on September 25 2020.
The court heard when Mr Adetunji was charged with the former, he replied: “Is there proof of this?”
The accused made no reply after caution when the Section 3 drugs charge was read to him, Judge Bernadette Owens was informed.
Mr Adejunji was remanded on bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on November 30, subject to a number of conditions
They include requirements for the accused to sign on at Longford garda station three times a week, to provide a mobile phone number and remain contactable.
