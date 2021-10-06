Arán Agus Im at Longford's Backstage Theatre

This Thursday, October 7, Manchán Magan brings his unique show Arán agus Im to the Backstage Theatre.

This theatrical performance in which he bakes sourdough bread while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language – exploring potent words of landscape, terms of intuition and insight, and the many phrases that bring to life the mysterious glory of our natural world.

This show is a wonderful celebration of language, land and local Irish food. This bilingual show, is entirely understandable to Béarlóirí.

We need to find a way of talking about the Irish language - about the sublime beauty and profound oddness of this ancient tongue that has been spoken on the island for 2,500 to 3,000 years, and is now slipping slowly from our grasp.

Explaining the inspiration for the show Manchán says, “I just knew that I wanted to take people out of the norm, which is what theatre does.

“But I didn’t want all the conventions and trappings of theatre, of a three-act play. I imagined creating this little sanctuary on stage in which flour from Irish fields and water from Irish rivers could be transformed into a potent metaphor for our connecting to language, landscape and life.”

What can the word for the lonesomeness of a cow bereft of her calf, diadhánach, teach us about our current methods of food production?

Why does one need to orientate oneself to the sun to give directions in Irish?

Tickets for Arán agus Im on Thursday October 7, 2021, 8pm are €15/€12 and available on 043 33 47888 or Backstage.ie.