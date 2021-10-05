Longford pharmacist to stand trial on garda assault charge

A pharmacist is to stand trial accused of assaulting a garda which resulted in the officer sustaining a dislocated shoulder and broken finger following a high speed chase last year.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sean Stakelum, 2A Park Road, Longford, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning following an incident in Longford town last year.

Garda Brian McManus gave evidence of having served the book of evidence on Mr Stakelum at a sitting of Longford District Court earlier today.

Judge Marie Keane was told by prosecuting Sgt Enda Daly that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for Mr Stakelum to be sent forward for trial on one count.

That alleged offence occurred between October 4 and October 5 2020 at Dublin Road, Longford, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Judge Keane gave Mr Stakelum the alibi warning- that he must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

When asked if he understood the alibi caution, the accused, wearing a black jumper and grey trousers, replied: "Yes".

Mr Stakelum was remanded on bail to appear back before a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.