Longford councillor of taking of how lack of road markings are hindering driving test hopes

Fianna Fáil Cllr Martin Monaghan
A Longford county councillor told a meeting last week how he has been left frustrated at the increasing absence of road traffic signs in the county town as he prepares to take his driving test.
Cllr Martin Monaghan said the issue was one which had also been brought to his attention by a number of driving schools in recent weeks.
“I have had the pleasure of doing my driving lessons again in the last couple of months for a license required to pull trailers,” he told last week's municipal district meeting.
“A lot of stop signs and lines as well as boxes are missing and I have been advised if you break these it is a failure in your test.”
Cllr Monaghan said he had carried out his own audit of roads which were proving especially troublesome for learner drivers and other motorists.
“If they (road markings) are not there, how are you supposed to know when to stop?” Cllr Monaghan continued.
“Some of these are in quite obscure areas and often you are left wondering should you or should you not stop?”
Fellow Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler agreed, telling the meeting he was well aware of the issue given that his own place of residence was in “driving school central” in Templemichael Glebe.
“A lot of it (problem) is where new road surfaces have gone in and they haven't been revisited,” he said.
