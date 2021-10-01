Garda Band to perform in Longford as part of ‘Operation Blue Santa’

Longford and Granard District Gardaí, together with Longford PPN are hosting the Garda Band on Sunday, October 31 at 3pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.
This event will be one of a number of events lined up to support a number of local organisations in Co Longford in the lead up to Christmas.
The initiative is being dubbed ‘Operation Blue Santa’.
Tickets for the Garda Band event go on sale shortly and details of the initiative will be announced in the coming weeks.
