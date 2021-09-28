New legislation will clarify law on property rights for landowners in Longford

The Government has agreed to enact a Bill which will clarify the law on how some property rights, such as rights of way, are validated and registered, providing certainty for landowners in Longford, a Fine Gael local Minister of State said.

Peter Burke said, “New rules on registering easements, rights which allow the use of someone else’s property for a specific purpose, such as a right of way, were due to come into effect at the end of November.

“However, from speaking with constituents, I know that this is an issue many landowners across the constituency have been increasingly worried about due to the fact that questions remain regarding the details of the new rules.

“Fine Gael wants to provide certainty and assurance to landowners in Longford by removing the upcoming deadline and allowing more time for consultation with key stakeholders to create a long-term and viable solution for all. I had raised this matter with my colleague in Fine Gael, Minister Heather Humphreys and I am glad she has agreed to pause matters to ensure the correct solution is found.

“The new changes cannot take place while uncertainty and concerns remain. Questions still exist surrounding the period of time required to make a land claim based on long use, as well as whether applicants have to give up all other potential claims when applying directly to the Property Registration Authority (PRA).

“I want to thank Minister Humphreys for acting quickly on this issue by seeking and receiving Cabinet approval for this amending Bill. I know this week’s announcement will come as a great relief for many people across Longford who have been worried about the impending deadline.”

Minister Humphreys said, “The Bill I brought to Cabinet will remove the upcoming November 30 deadline, meaning that the changes which were due to take effect from December 1 will not occur.

“I believe it is important to provide reassurance to all of those affected by this significant issue. I will be engaging with stakeholders over the coming weeks and months to put a solution in place that ensures certainty and fairness for landowners,” concluded Minister Humphreys.