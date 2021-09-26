Search

26/09/2021

GAA club disgusted by scandalous acts of vandalism

GAA club disgusted by scandalous acts of vandalism

GAA club disgusted by scandalous acts of vandalism

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Officials at St Faithleach's GAA have expressed their disgust after thugs engaged in scandalous acts of vandalism at their club, damaging the dressing rooms, a tractor and dug outs.

The club called on the strong community of Ballyleague and surrounding areas to work together so as these thugs are apprehended for this and they pleaded that anyone with any information on the incident comes forward and contacts any club member or the Gardaí.

There was far better news for St Faithleach's on the playing fields later on Sunday after they edged out Fuerty  by 0-17 to 1-13 in a tense extra-time thriller to book their place in the Roscommon SFC semi-final against Castlerea St Kevin's. Diarmuid Murtagh contributed 12 points.

