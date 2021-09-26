GAA club disgusted by scandalous acts of vandalism
Officials at St Faithleach's GAA have expressed their disgust after thugs engaged in scandalous acts of vandalism at their club, damaging the dressing rooms, a tractor and dug outs.
The club called on the strong community of Ballyleague and surrounding areas to work together so as these thugs are apprehended for this and they pleaded that anyone with any information on the incident comes forward and contacts any club member or the Gardaí.
There was far better news for St Faithleach's on the playing fields later on Sunday after they edged out Fuerty by 0-17 to 1-13 in a tense extra-time thriller to book their place in the Roscommon SFC semi-final against Castlerea St Kevin's. Diarmuid Murtagh contributed 12 points.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta come storming back to beat Rathcline
Mullinalaghta wiped out a six point half-time deficit (3-4 to 0-7) in storming back to beat Rathcline in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4 game at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Friday night.
Longford Leader gallery: Polish anglers capture top prize at historic Lough Ree Pike Classic event
Lanesboro/Ballyleague was the starting point for the annual Lough Ree International Pike Classic on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 & 12.
Remarkable programme of events lined for Longford Cruthù Arts Festival: Cruthú 2021: September 28 - October 3
Scoil Eimear National School have been given the go-ahead to construct a state of the art astro turf pitch by Longford County Council
A woman told a court last week how she was allegedly provoked into smashing the window of a house in the Lana Aoibhinn estate in Longford town
Munster Rugby’s Performance Nutritionist Clare Farrell pictured in action with Longford ladies footballers against Westmeath earlier this year Picture: Syl Healy
