Planners run rule over plans for ten houses in Ballinamuck

Longford County Council planners are running the rule over plans to build ten houses in Ballinamuck
A planning application has been lodged with Longford County Council for the development of ten houses at Ballinamuck.
Frank McKenna has applied to the local authority for permission to construct ten two bedroom bungalow type dwelling houses, eight of which are semi-detached and two are detached, at St Patrick's Court (Clos Naomh Padraig), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck.
Planners are due to decide on the application by November 2 next.
