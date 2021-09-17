Garda investigation underway in Longford after dogs rescued in joint operation
An investigation is underway in Longford after a number of dogs were rescued during a joint operation involving gardaí, the Longford County Council dog warden and Longford Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
An Garda Síochána revealed details of the operation via their official Twitter account @Gardainfo.
The gardaí, working in conjunction with the local authority dog warden and SPCA officials, conducted a search of a premises amid reports of animal welfare concerns.
They removed and rescued a number of dogs and puppies including Golden Retrievers, Dachshunds, Spaniels and Pomeranian type breeds.
Gardaí said that investigations are continuing.
@Gardainfo working with @Longfordcoco dog warden & Longford SPCA conducted a search recently following animal welfare concerns. A number of dogs & puppies incl. Golden Retrievers, Daschunds, Spaniels & Pomeranian type breeds were removed from a premises.Investigations continuing. pic.twitter.com/7upm5MGm3w— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 17, 2021
