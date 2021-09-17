Longford company 'clean up' at world famous Expo

JollyGroup have secured the six month cleaning and maintenance contract for a number of exciting Pavilions at Dubai Expo 2020.

An Irish owned company based in Co. Longford-Ireland, London-UK and Ras Al Khaimah- UAE, JollyGroup are a commercial cleaning company which focuses on challenging and exciting buildings; both ground level and high rope access cleaning. Husband and wife team Declan and Heidi Sheridan have grown from a staff of five to fifty dedicated skilled cleaners.

Before the pandemic forced the event to be postponed, organisers had expected 25 million visits during the course of the six-month international fair. It will now run from 1 October to 31 March 2022.



JollyGroup owner Declan Sheridan, a Longford native said: 'JollyGroup; encorporating, JollyClean, JollyMove and JollyHomes has been operational since 2018 with exponential growth post Covid lockdown in 2021.

"We were invited to tender for the pre-opening cleaning of many pavilions from all over the world at EXPO 2020. With such dedicated staff and commitment these contracts then turned into six month deals!



The Edgeworthstown man continued: "It is a credit to the JollyGroup team for their hard work that such a small, proudly Irish company is 'cleaning up' at the greatest exhibition in the world. We look forward to the next Expo in Japan in 2025."