Longford business parks in desperate need of improved signage

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi
Industrial parks that are home to dozens of small and medium sized firms across the county are in dire need of improved signage.
That was the firm message delivered by Fianna Fáil Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi at last week's meeting of Longford County Council.
Cllr Adejinmi urged senior figureheads inside the council to undertake a thorough enhancement programme of business parks throughout the county in order to stimulate economic activity following almost 18 months of stop-start lockdown.
“This is important for us to do because many industrial parks don’t have signage at the entrance and as we are emerging from Covid and businesses are both returning with new businesses starting it is very important to support these enterprises to thrive and for people to also know what’s on offer in the county,” she said.
“Events that attract tourism from outside the county it will definitely support businesses if there is updated signage on all industrial parks.
“It will give local businesses improved visibility and will ensure people know what is available in the county.
