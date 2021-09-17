Search

17/09/2021

Longford business parks in desperate need of improved signage

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Industrial parks that are home to dozens of small and medium sized firms across the county are in dire need of improved signage.

That was the firm message delivered by Fianna Fáil Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi at last week's meeting of Longford County Council.

Cllr Adejinmi urged senior figureheads inside the council to undertake a thorough enhancement programme of business parks throughout the county in order to stimulate economic activity following almost 18 months of stop-start lockdown.

“This is important for us to do because many industrial parks don’t have signage at the entrance and as we are emerging from Covid and businesses are both returning with new businesses starting it is very important to support these enterprises to thrive and for people to also know what’s on offer in the county,” she said.

“Events that attract tourism from outside the county it will definitely support businesses if there is updated signage on all industrial parks.

“It will give local businesses improved visibility and will ensure people know what is available in the county.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media