REVEALED: No planning application for Granard Credit Union ATM submitted to county council chiefs

Rising hopes Granard Credit Union are to install an ATM in the aftermath of Bank of Ireland's decision to withdraw from the north Longford town have taken a fresh twist after it emerged no planning application has been lodged with local authority officials for its erection.

As first revealed on Wednesday by the Leader, Bank of Ireland chiefs confirmed plans to remove its cash dispensing facility in the town when its branch formally closes its doors on October 8.

In the wake of that revelation, reports emerged yesterday that Granard Credit Union had agreed to install an ATM at its offices to negate that loss.

However, under local authority laws, moves to install an ATM require planning approval and the Leader can confirm no formal application has been submitted to council officials over the plans.

This newspaper understands credit union bosses are in the latter stages of talks with one of Ireland's largest independent ATM providers to introduce a cash dispensing facility at its branch with a view to bringing those endeavours to fruition.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly said while the plans were very much subject to planning approval, the moves undertaken by Granard Credit Union in upholding the interests of the town, its businesses and wider public were to be commended.

"After all the upheaval of the past few days, this is a welcome development for the town," he said.