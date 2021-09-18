Lanesboro 'dementia village' calls

There have been calls this week for Lanesboro to be considered as a possible location for a new 'dementia village'
Lanesboro could be in line for the county's first purpose built facility to care for people living with dementia.
Fine Gael Cllr Gerald Farrell wants the Government to consider the south Longford town as the location for a 'dementia village'.
“If you look at the last Census, we have an ageing population and Longford has been to the fore with so many things in the past and this could be another,” he said.
