Longford senator hails CAB efforts in crackdown on organised crime

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has backed the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in its continued fight against organised crime after it revealed today of how it returned €5 million of crime cash to the State last year.

In its annual report, the Bureau confirmed it had set aside €4.2 million under Proceeds of Crime legislation and €1.1 million returned to the Department for Public Expenditure and Reform by utilising, for the first time, part of the Criminal Justice Act 1994.

The money seized was the proceeds of organised crime, money laundering, tax evasion and social welfare theft.

Senator Carrigy gave the report his full backing after it was was submitted to Justice Minister Heather Humphreys.

"The 2020 Annual Report evidences the hard work and dedication of Chief Bureau Officer Mick Gubbins and all of the staff and agencies involved in CAB and I would like to thank them for their ongoing efforts and determination to deprive criminals of the benefits of their illegal activity," said Senator Carrigy.

"This Government is fully committed to continuing to support the excellent work that the Bureau does’.

Senator Carrigy said evidence of the return to the taxpayer in CAB's endeavours was very much illustrated locally.

“In January 2021 Minister McEntee confirmed funding of €250k would be provided for a new pilot community safety partnership scheme in Longford," he said.

"The partnership in Longford was one of the three launched by the government in an effort to develop more co-ordination and co-operation between various state agencies, communities and local authorities around policing and social issues and also to reflect the significant successes of An Garda Síochána and the Criminal Assets Bureau in disrupting criminal activity and seizing proceeds of crime by providing additional funding for investment in community safety projects.

"The fund will encourage and recognise the efforts of local communities on the ground to improve community safety based on their local experience and unique perspectives.

"The goal of these projects is to make communities safer for families, residents and businesses in Longford and throughout the country”.