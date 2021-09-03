Prizes galore at Colmcille minor football club Car Bingo in Aughnacliffe on Sunday
Colmcille Minor football club are running a Car Bingo fundraiser this Sunday, September 5 at 2pm in Fr McGee Park, Aughnacliffe.
There will be prizes galore and will be a great day for all who attend.
For more details visit Colmcille GAA Facebook page.
The event is proudly supported by Cllr Garry Murtagh and Murtagh's Bar.
