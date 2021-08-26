Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Volunteers required to help with clean-up effort outside Longford town on Sunday

Volunteers required to help with clean-up effort outside Longford town on Sunday

The rubbish which has been dumped at Shroid

Stakelum's Pharmacy Longford are looking for some volunteers to help clean rubbish in Shroid just on the outskirts of Longford town on Sunday, September 6 at 10am.

Pharmacist Sean Stakelum has explained that he will cover the cost of the dump plus provide some Sunday lunch for any volunteers afterwards.

For more details on how to get involved contact Sean on 043 33 42554.

