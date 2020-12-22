Stakelum's Pharmacy, Longford provides a wide range of medical services

When it comes to health and wellbeing, everybody wants a one-stop shop for prescriptions, health advice and a range of other services. That’s exactly what local man Seanie Stakelum has done with his new business, Stakelum’s Pharmacy.



Situated in MasterTech Business Park on the Athlone Road, Stakelum’s Pharmacy is in close proximity to the Longford Medical Park, giving patients the opportunity to pick up their prescriptions without having to go through the hustle and bustle of the town centre.



And, with late opening hours on weekdays, ample parking on location and friendly, first-aid trained staff, this pharmacy aims to provide a wide range of services to the Longford community.



Founded by Longford town native and former student of St Mel’s College, Seanie Stakelum, Stakelum’s Pharmacy will benefit from years of pharmaceutical experience. Seanie himself has worked as a pharmacist in Dublin for 15 years, making a difference to the community with his caring attitude and extensive knowledge.



Seanie moved home earlier this year with the intention of opening his own pharmacy and, despite the struggles he faced with Covid-19, he has succeeded in doing so.



“It hasn't been easy with Covid. But people have been very supportive. And it's overwhelming how kind folk can be,” Seanie told the Longford Leader.



“I would like to particularly mention Kevin Smith who got the ball rolling and is doing great work in MasterTech and with the market and NRE electrical, whom I found a great company to deal in their efficiency and expertise. I’d also like to commend Whyte Security and ICU Security, and Padraic Davis auctioneer for his kindness.



“And I’d like to thank my partner Jennifer Lee for the support as without it none of this would be possible.”



Seanie tried to keep it local where possible, employing local businesses such as D&G Home Improvements, and Johnny Dunne, who he says went above and beyond the call of duty when it came to work that was done on the premises.



He also called on some friends to help with painting and building the website, www.stakelumspharmacy.ie, which will provide an unrivalled online service to the people of Longford.



“We intend to be very patient-focussed,” Seanie explained.



“We understand the strain Covid-19 has put on people’s mental health. On our website, www.stakelumspharmacy.ie, we have a live chat platform where anyone can have access to a pharmacist to access advice and voice their concerns.”



Seanie and his staff understand that making doctors’ appointments can be difficult in this uncertain period and are planning to be as accessible as possible to meet patients in a primary setting.



Stakelum’s Pharmacy will also be doing online sales with same day dispatch, ensuring a speedy delivery on a range of products available at www.stakelumspharmacy.ie.



“Also on our website, we have a consent form which will allow any patient/customer wishing to change to our pharmacy to do so hassle free,” said Seanie.



“Once they fill the consent form out, we can collect prescriptions from doctors’ surgeries or other pharmacies and we will deliver the medication as required to your doorstep, so there will be collection of prescription and delivery of medication.”



On each prescription dispensed, staff will do a medicine use review with the patient in the shop, over the phone or via the live chat feature on www.stakelumspharmacy.ie to help allay patient concerns with medication and advise them where necessary, thus promoting medication compliance and improved patient health.



Stakelum’s Pharmacy will provide and facilitate a wide range of services, including:

Flu vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and shingles vaccines

Health screening for blood pressure, cholesterol screening and weight management, working very closely with a dietician

STI screening and blood glucose screening

Emergency hormonal contraception

Teenage contraception and crisis pregnancy prevention

A minor ailments scheme, which will offer the best medication, thus reducing the need to visit your doctor with a minor problem

Patients can wait inside the shop for their prescriptions as there is enough space to ensure social distancing and Covid-19 regulation compliance.



“We aim to have little or no waiting time for prescriptions. Our service will be thorough but fast. We encourage patients to order prescriptions over the phone or drop us an email at info@stakelumspharmacy.ie,” said Seanie.



“We will deliver these orders the same day where possible and no patients will be asked to queue outside.



“As people see their doctor they can nominate our pharmacy and have the prescription sent directly to the pharmacy from the doctor via health mail. All they have to do when the doctor asks them where they would like the prescription to be sent, is nominate Stakelum’s pharmacy.”



On top of all that, Stakelum’s Pharmacy will run a number of health promotions, ensuring the local community can learn how to look after themselves and their health. All customers will be treated in a kind and respectful manner.



For more information on Stakelum’s Pharmacy, visit www.stakelumspharmacy.ie



Contact | (043) 334 2554 or 085 8079766

Opening Hours | Monday to Friday: 9am to 8pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 4pm