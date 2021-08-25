ESB working to restore power to 1,030 south Longford homes

A power outage has affected 1,030 homes in the south Longford area.
ESB Networks are currently working to repair a fault affecting the area.
The outage was reported shortly after 10.30 and power is expected to be restored by 2.30pm.
