BREAKING | Two men arrested following burglary in Longford town
Gardaí have arrested two men following a report of a burglary in progress at a house in Longford overnight.
Shortly after midnight on August 11, 2021 Gardaí from Longford Garda Station responded to a report from a member of the public of a possible burglary in progress at a house in the Farnagh area of Longford.
Gardaí attended the scene and located two men inside the house.
No one else was in the building at the time. Both men were arrested at the scene.
The men, who are in their late teens and early 20s, were detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
They have since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear before a sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court in County Leitrim at 2.30pm today, August 11, 2021.
