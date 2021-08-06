Longford Live & Local Connolly Barracks gigs cancelled due to bad weather

Organisers of Longford Live & Local, which has been taking place outdoors for a number of weeks and is due to continue into September, have announced that this weekend's gigs in Connolly Barracks will be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Tomorrow's gig would see Cathey Davey and Luke Bloom take to the stage, while Declan Nerney was set to perform on Sunday.
However, heavy rain forecasts have put these gigs on hold.
Slide show
22 photos
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.