Pregnant Longford mum on pensioner assault charge is bailed

A pregnant Longford woman, who along with a mother of two allegedly robbed an 86-year-old man in his own home, has been remanded on continuing bail until September.

Pauline Dempsey, of 79 McKeown Park, Farnagh, Longford and Rachel Robertson, of Moatfarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford both stand accused of stealing €130 and a Huawei mobile phone from the pensioner in the Canal View area of Longford on May 28.

The pair initially appeared at the beginning of June and were remanded in custody with consent to bail on condition of the submission of €500 and a further €500 by way of an independent surety.

On the basis those conditions are met, the women were also ordered to provide an address outside Longford, to sign on at a designated garda station three times a week, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí and to have no contact direct or indirect with the alleged victim.

Ms Dempsey, who the court was told is “heavily pregnant” was granted bail a week later after her mother appeared in court to hand over the required €1,000.

Ms Robertson, however, has not been able to take up bail citing to Judge Seamus Hughes last Tuesday of her inability to amass the required money set out by the court.

Sgt Enda Daly said the case was not ready to proceed at this juncture and said a file was going to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ms Dempsey, who was excused from being in court due to her pregnancy, was remanded on bail until September 21 with Ms Robertson due to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on August 23.