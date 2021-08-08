08/08/2021

Reilly hits out at Granard car park funding impasse

PJ Reilly, Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A north Longford councillor has branded as “not good enough” claims by the local authority that it hasn't the money to develop a car park in Granard.

Cllr PJ Reilly hit out after being told at last week's Municipal District meeting the council does not possess sufficient funds to develop a piece of land it bought from the Office of Public Works at the rear of Granard garda station.

“The cost of developing it would be around €135,000 and it was stated there is no money to bring it to fruition,” said Cllr Reilly.

“It's not good enough because Granard has been needing a public car park for the past 30 to 40 years.”

The Fianna Fáil local representative said one possible solution could be by the council buying and levelling the town's former Hourican's Hotel with a view to undertaking a similar development there.

