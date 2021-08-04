Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Five arrested in Longford on suspicion of money laundering offences released without charge

The five people arrested yesterday (Tuesday, August 3) in connection with alleged money laundering offences in Co Longford have been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four men and one woman, aged in their late teens and 20s had been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Longford, Mullingar and Granard Garda Stations.

Those arrested were detained on suspicion of acting as and recruiting money mules, as well as laundering money in bank accounts for a Criminal Organisation.

