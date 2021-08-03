Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

UPDATE: Five held as Longford Gardaí swoop on suspected money laundering gang

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Five people are being held in Longford, Granard and Mullingar garda stations in connection to a major crackdown on suspected money laundering

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Four men and a woman are being held at garda stations across Co Longford this afternoon as part of a major anti-crime offensive against suspected money laundering offences.

Gardaí from Longford, supported by detectives from the Gardaí's National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), carried out five searches this morning at various locations across the county under the auspices of Operation SKEIN.

The four men and one woman, aged in their late teens and 20s are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at Longford, Mullingar and Granard Garda Stations. Those arrested are detained on suspicion of acting as and recruiting money mules, as well as laundering money in bank accounts for a Criminal Organisation.

All five suspects can be held for up to seven days.

Operation SKEIN is a GNECB investigation into a Criminal Organisation involved in worldwide invoice redirect frauds and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through bank accounts in Ireland.

To date, it is estimated that this Criminal Organisation have stolen over €15.5 million and laundered near €14 million in Ireland.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: "Approximately 78 people have now been arrested who are connected to this Criminal Organisation.

"A number of convictions have been recorded, numerous are before the courts charged with offences and files are being prepared for the DPP and GYDO in respect of the rest. More arrests are anticipated.

GNECB continues to work with local districts and with international Police Forces through Eurojust, Europol and Interpol as they target this Criminal Organisation.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie