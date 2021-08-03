Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

167 residential buildings under construction in Longford

167 residential buildings under construction in Longford

167 residential buildings under construction in Longford

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

167 residential buildings were under construction in Longford June 2021 according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report published by GeoDirectory and EY Economic Advisory.

Over half of the residential buildings under construction in Ireland in June 2021 were located in the Leinster region (58.4%).

'I need to get some life back in my life while I can': Longford's Laura Noonan takes time out of hospital

'What was the point in fighting so hard to stay alive to not even enjoy one minute?'

‘I have to live behind bars to feel safe’ in own home, says Longford widow



The Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow accounted for 35.6% of the total number of buildings under construction in the country. In contrast, the lowest levels of construction activity were recorded in Ulster (6.5%) and Connacht (10.6%).

130 new residential addresses in Longford were added to GeoDirectory’s nationwide database in the twelve months to June 2021.

At 30.8%, the highest proportion of the new residential address points were located in Dublin, followed by Cork (10.8%), Kildare (9.7%) and Meath (5.7%). In percentage terms, Leitrim (219.6%), Carlow (146.5%) and Roscommon (144%) registered the highest year-on-year growth in new address points, albeit from a previously low base.

The report also found that 9.5% of all residential stock in the state are apartments. In total, there were 194,898 apartment address points across the country in June 2021. At 64.8%, the vast majority of apartments were located in Dublin, where one in five residential dwellings is now an apartment.

The number of residential property transactions fell in the twelve months to May 2021, down 6.5% on the corresponding figure in 2020. In total, 39,526 residential property transactions took place, of which 18.1% were for new dwellings. Of the national total, Kildare (40.8%) and Meath (39.8%) had the largest proportion of new dwelling transactions.

In Longford, the average property price was €129,393.

The average residential property price in Ireland across this time period was €306,641. The highest average price was in Dublin (€471,185), while Longford (€129,393) had the lowest average price in the country.

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford photographic memories from back in 1999

Down Memory Lane | Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford graduation glamour and glitz from 2014

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie