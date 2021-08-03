167 residential buildings under construction in Longford

167 residential buildings were under construction in Longford June 2021 according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report published by GeoDirectory and EY Economic Advisory.



Over half of the residential buildings under construction in Ireland in June 2021 were located in the Leinster region (58.4%).

The Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow accounted for 35.6% of the total number of buildings under construction in the country. In contrast, the lowest levels of construction activity were recorded in Ulster (6.5%) and Connacht (10.6%).130 new residential addresses in Longford were added to GeoDirectory’s nationwide database in the twelve months to June 2021.At 30.8%, the highest proportion of the new residential address points were located in Dublin, followed by Cork (10.8%), Kildare (9.7%) and Meath (5.7%). In percentage terms, Leitrim (219.6%), Carlow (146.5%) and Roscommon (144%) registered the highest year-on-year growth in new address points, albeit from a previously low base.The report also found that 9.5% of all residential stock in the state are apartments. In total, there were 194,898 apartment address points across the country in June 2021. At 64.8%, the vast majority of apartments were located in Dublin, where one in five residential dwellings is now an apartment.The number of residential property transactions fell in the twelve months to May 2021, down 6.5% on the corresponding figure in 2020. In total, 39,526 residential property transactions took place, of which 18.1% were for new dwellings. Of the national total, Kildare (40.8%) and Meath (39.8%) had the largest proportion of new dwelling transactions.In Longford, the average property price was €129,393.The average residential property price in Ireland across this time period was €306,641. The highest average price was in Dublin (€471,185), while Longford (€129,393) had the lowest average price in the country.