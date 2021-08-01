BREAKING: Longford man appears on trespass and public order charges at special court sitting

A Longford man charged with trespass and public order has been remanded in custody with consent to bail
A Longford man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail until tomorrow after appearing at a special court sitting this afternoon charged with trespass.
Father of three Stephen Maughan, 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassagh, Longford was brought before Judge Kevin Kilraine after being arrested yesterday.
The 31-year-old, who was led into court wearing a string vest, was charged with trespassing on the curtilage of 42 Grian Ard, Longford on July 31.
He was also charged with being drunk in a public place under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.
Inspector Yvonne Martin said the prosecution would be objecting to bail owing to the defendant's warrant history.
Judge Kilraine remanded Mr Maughan in custody until tomorrow (Bank Holiday Monday) with consent to bail on condition a €300 cash lodgement is handed into the court.
