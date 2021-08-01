Search our Archive

01/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

BREAKING: Longford man appears on trespass and public order charges at special court sitting

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man charged with trespass and public order has been remanded in custody with consent to bail

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail until tomorrow after appearing at a special court sitting this afternoon charged with trespass.

Father of three Stephen Maughan, 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassagh, Longford was brought before Judge Kevin Kilraine after being arrested yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who was led into court wearing a string vest, was charged with trespassing on the curtilage of 42 Grian Ard, Longford on July 31.

He was also charged with being drunk in a public place under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Inspector Yvonne Martin said the prosecution would be objecting to bail owing to the defendant's warrant history.

Judge Kilraine remanded Mr Maughan in custody until tomorrow (Bank Holiday Monday) with consent to bail on condition a €300 cash lodgement is handed into the court.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie