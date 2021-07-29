Judge ‘concerned’ at Longford man's conduct after alleged assaults on gardaí

A judge has said he remains “concerned” about the well being of a man who appeared in court last week charged with assaulting a woman and two gardaí during an incident in Longford town earlier this year.

Judge Seamus Hughes made his comments in relation to Marcin Rosada, 6 Oakland Dale, Longford.

Mr Rosada appeared at last Tuesday's weekly court sitting charged with two separate assaults on Garda Joe Kavanagh and Garda John Hanley on February 18, 2021.

On that date, Mr Rosada is also alleged to have carried out a Section 3 assault on a female at the above mentioned address.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said when the case had been called previously, he had asked for the case to be adjourned for a period to allow Mr Rosada provide €500 by way of compensation to the Garda Social Fund.

However, when Mr Rosada appeared in court last week, Judge Hughes was told the accused had managed to gather just €50 towards that sum.

It was also revealed how the incident back in February had led to a “siege type situation”.

Mr Quinn said since then Mr Rosada had “put himself together” and was now back in a relationship which the woman he is alleged to have assaulted.

He went on to explain how his client had been a “serious v ictim on the pandemic” and was awaiting the green light to undergo counselling with the HSE.

The alleged female victim took the stand also to insist Mr Rosada's conduct was “better than it used to be”, telling the court her belief the issue surrounded one of anger management.

In adjourning the case until January 11, 2022 to allow Mr Rosada collect the remaining €450 in compensation, Judge Hughes said: “I still have a concern about him. We need him to settle.”