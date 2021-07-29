Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford man remains in induced coma in Spain

Michael McDonald

Longford man Michael McDonald is in a critical condition after falling ill while on holiday in Gran Canaria

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man remains in a critical condition in a Spanish hospital after being found unresponsive while out swimming.

Michael McDonald is entering his third week in an induced coma at the Hospital Insular, Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after falling ill during a holiday break.

The 65-year-old Legan native was rescued by fellow Longford man Mark Connolly moments after the pair entered a pool at a private apartment complex in the popular Spanish holiday resort.

“We were in the pool doing laps and I noticed him floating,” recalled Mark.

“I thought he was acting the mick but when I was coming back after doing a second lap he was still floating.

“Myself and a Spanish girl pulled him out and she did CPR on him until he arrived.”
It's understood members of Mr McDonald's family are flying out to be by his bedside this week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie