Longford man remains in induced coma in Spain

Longford man Michael McDonald is in a critical condition after falling ill while on holiday in Gran Canaria
A Longford man remains in a critical condition in a Spanish hospital after being found unresponsive while out swimming.
Michael McDonald is entering his third week in an induced coma at the Hospital Insular, Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after falling ill during a holiday break.
The 65-year-old Legan native was rescued by fellow Longford man Mark Connolly moments after the pair entered a pool at a private apartment complex in the popular Spanish holiday resort.
“We were in the pool doing laps and I noticed him floating,” recalled Mark.
“I thought he was acting the mick but when I was coming back after doing a second lap he was still floating.
“Myself and a Spanish girl pulled him out and she did CPR on him until he arrived.”
It's understood members of Mr McDonald's family are flying out to be by his bedside this week.
