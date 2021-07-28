Online fundraiser raises €10k for tragic Gowna mum's funeral

A major fundraising drive set up to cover the funeral costs of a mother of two who tragically drowned while trying to save her nine-year-old son has raised almost €10,000.

A Go Fund Me page was set up last week by the family of 29-year-old Natasha Core in a bid to raise €7,000 to pay for the young woman's funeral which took place on Sunday.

Natasha died on Wednesday evening moments after managing to save her nine-year-old son who had got into difficulty while swimming in Loch Gowna.

It's understood after rescuing the child, she herself got into difficulties in a dangerous stretch of water on the Longford side of the village.

In the aftermath of a large scale search operation involving the Coast Guard Helicopter, Civil Defence, Fire services and Civil Defence, Ms Core's body was discovered a short time later around 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline.

Her family initiated an online fundraiser ahead of the mother of two's funeral which was held amid emotional scenes at the Church of the Holy Family in Loch Gowna.

The Go Fund Me page set up by her cousin, Anne-Marie Fox has already exceeded it's original €7,000 target, as she told of how Natasha's family have been left reeling by the tragedy.

"Natasha tragically drowned saving her son's life," said Anne-Marie.

"Natasha was a young girl aged 29 and has left two young kids behind.

“We are so devastated and heart broken over this tragic loss."

Details of the tragic events of last Wednesday evening are still being felt by many who live within the confines of the close knit Co Cavan village.

"It's very sad," said one local man.

"No one swims in that particular part of the lake. There are steep shelves there and had they have gone up further to one of the other inlets those shelves may not have been there."

A major search operation got underway shortly after 9pm when the alarm was raised with several units of gardaí, fire brigade personnel, civil defence and the Coast Guard Helicopter all being involved.

It's believed the young woman, who is not originally from the area, had been living locally for some.

"You would always see her out with the kids," added another local woman.

"She would have been very quiet. You would say hello to her and she would say hello back, but she was so dedicated to those kids and would have done anything for them."