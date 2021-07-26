Longford man with over 50 previous convictions has "changed his ways", court hears

A probation report has been ordered in the case of a man with over 50 previous convictions.

At last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, Judge Seamus Hughes heard that shortly after 6.30pm on May 13, 2021,

Hughie Nevin, 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford, was apprehended by gardaí for being intoxicated in public.

“He was trying to put cans of cider into a bag with great hardship. He was intoxicated and a danger to himself and others,” said Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state.

The court heard that Mr Nevin has a total of 51 previous convictions, 20 of which were for theft. The most recent conviction was on May 4, 2021, for theft, when he was fined €200.

“Intoxicated in the evening in the middle of Covid. What do you have to say?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I’m very sorry, Judge,” said Mr Nevin.

“You could say that for every conviction. Did you pay that theft fine?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I did,” said Mr Nevin.

“How much was it?” asked Judge Hughes.

“€20,” said Mr Nevin.

“Add another zero to that,” said Judge Hughes before learning that the fine is not due until August. Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, said that Mr Nevin has “changed his ways”.

“His sister has taken him in and he’s not allowed in the house with drink. He wants to go to Cuan Mhuire because he has an addiction problem,” said Mr Quinn.

Judge Hughes ordered a probation report for Mr Nevin and adjourned the case to October.