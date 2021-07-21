Jobs boost as fuel giant opens newly redeveloped Longford filling station

Five new jobs are on their way to Longford courtesy of the opening of a newly re-developed service station in the county town.

Circle K, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has officially opened a newly re-designed premises on the Battery Road, Lough Forbes, Co Longford.

Lough Forbes is the first ever Circle K company owned, company operated location in Co Longford and further expands Circle K’s network of service stations across the island of Ireland.

A total of 22 staff will be employed across both full and part time positions at the location with five new jobs being created. Situated in close proximity to the N4 Dublin/Sligo Road, the newly re-developed location is an important addition to the Circle K network and will play a key role in serving customers travelling this route as well as the local community in Longford.

To celebrate the opening, for the next month, a range of promotional offers will be available to customers including a variety of coffee, food and special meal deals and half price on attended jet wash facilities.

The renowned Circle K product offering will be available at the newly developed location – including miles & milesPlus fuel, attended jet wash facilities, Circle K’s range of K-Freeze drinks as well as an all new gourmet ice cream parlour, coffee and Circle K’s ‘Grab and Go’ food range which includes a huge choice of convenient ready-made sandwich, baguette and salad options, as well as hot dog and breakfast products. Washing machine facilities are also available while customer toilets are also located on site.

Speaking about the opening of Circle K Lough Forbes, Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations, Circle K Ireland commented: “We are delighted to open our new service station in Lough Forbes, Co. Longford and I want to thank all of our team for their hard work in bringing us to this point.

"Supporting communities across Ireland is really important to us at Circle K and we are hugely excited to showcase our offering to the people of Longford as well as motorists travelling on nearby routes, providing them with the products and services they need.”

“While we are extremely pleased to be opening Circle K Lough Forbes today, we are still conscious of the current external environment and the ongoing risk COVID-19 poses. Our teams have worked extremely hard to implement a range of safety measures to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for those visiting and working at our new location.”