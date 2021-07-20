Search underway for two missing teenage sisters who gardaí believe may be in the Longford / Athlone area

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13
A search is underway for two teenage sisters who have been reported missing from their home on the Laois / Carlow border on the outskirts of Graiguecullen.
Gardaí say they are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the sisters who are named Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years.
Longford man fighting for life in Spanish hospital
A Longford man is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after being found unresponsive while out swimming.
The Gardaí say they are missing from Killeshin Road since Monday evening, July 19. The Killeshin Road is located just off the Castlecomer Road roundabout on the Laois side of Graiguecullen which shares a town boundary with Carlow
Helen is 14 years of age and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When last seen Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.
Melissa is 13 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.
"Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas," said the statement.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.
Longford Leader gallery: Wedding bells ring for Longford/Westmeath TD
It was a day that will forever live in the hearts and minds of Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy and Aideen Ginnell as the happy couple said 'I do' last week.
More News
Minister McConalogue will visit ports and harbours such as Castletownbere and Greencastle as well as farming and food producers who play a critical role in Ireland's €14bn export sector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.