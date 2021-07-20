Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Search underway for two missing teenage sisters who gardaí believe may be in the Longford / Athlone area

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A search is underway for two teenage sisters who have been reported missing from their home on the Laois / Carlow border on the outskirts of Graiguecullen. 

Gardaí say they are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the sisters who are named Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years.

The Gardaí say they are missing from Killeshin Road since Monday evening, July 19. The Killeshin Road is located just off the Castlecomer Road roundabout on the Laois side of Graiguecullen which shares a town boundary with Carlow

Helen is 14 years of age and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When last seen Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.

Melissa is 13 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

"Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas," said the statement.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.

