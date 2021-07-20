Longford Agricultural Show in appeal for new volunteers to assist with organisation of 2022 event

The annual Longford Agricultural Show has been cancelled now for two years running due to Covid-19.

However, the committee are currently working to stage a comeback next year on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Secretary Bernie Whyte explained, "We are appealing for young people to help with the task of organising the 2022 event. Volunteers are fundamental and at the heart of Longford Agricultural Show and do so purely for the love of this show which is now running for over 100 years."

Ms Whyte continued, "Working to bring a great show to Longford is very interesting and enjoyable with a great sense of achievement at the end of the show day. We get to meet so many different people in the lead up, there are many different types of roles which volunteers can help in, administration, horse section, cattle, sheep, rare breeds, show jumping, entertainment, crafts, cookery, trade stands, and much more. Each person is listened to and encouraged to take responsibility, it is not necessary to attend all meetings! This is important to add as we understand the fear people have of meetings! We need you! It's that simple."

Longford Show secretary Bernie Whyte can be contacted on 087 6334313 and she is looking forward to hearing from you.