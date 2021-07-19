Longford tourism boost as council bosses unveil multilingual souvenir audio player for new walking trail

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan officiated at the launch which took place last Thursday.

The 2km trail, established in 2018, covers 20 locations around Longford town starting off at the Market Square and taking visitors on an historic and sensory experience around the town, ending at the Convent of Mercy.

A short video showcasing the walking trail and its new audio guide, is available on the Longford Tourism YouTube Channel.

Thanks to support from Longford Community Resources Ltd and LEADER funding, the souvenir audio player means the trail is now available to explorers in four different languages: English, Irish, French and German.

To coincide with the launch, Longford Tourism held a competition with pupils in Scoil Eimear in Longford town. Each of the members of sixth class produced and presented excellent projects on County Longford to Longford Tourism.

Every pupil received a Souvenir Audio Player for the Longford Town Walking Trail and the winner of the competition, Colette from sixth class, won a voucher for a visit to the Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard.

Speaking at the launch Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan thanked Longford Tourism and the staff of Scoil Eimear and the Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard for their support.

“We should all be ambassadors for Longford, just like the pupils of sixth class in Scoil Eimear – congratulations to them all on their great work and to Longford Tourism for working so hard to promote our beautiful county town which has so much to offer as a tourism destination”.

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said he was also delighted to see the beauty of our county town being showcased in such a positive way.

“Longford Town has an abundance of beautiful and historic sites to visit and this audio player makes our lovely walking trail even more accessible to visitors and those living locally than ever before. Congratulations to Longford Tourism on this exciting addition to the local tourism offering.”

Longford Tourism Officer Dympna Reilly explained, “This trail is perfect for those interested in history. Being available in four languages, it is both ideal for school tours and visitors coming to Longford. I would like to encourage everyone to get out and explore County Longford”.

Souvenir audio players are available to buy from Longford Tourism for €5 alongside a map and brochure for the trail. These will also be available from Longford Branch Library in line with COVID-19 public health guidelines.

For information on things to do in County Longford, visit www.longford.ie and find out all you need to know about accommodation, food and drink, activities, events and more.

You’ll also find ready-made itineraries listed to help visitors plan ahead. Follow Longford Tourism on Social Media for further great ideas and activities. The local monthly events guide is also available on www.Longford.ie.