Longford senator hits back at €3m Local Property Tax deficit claims

Senator Micheál Carrigy has hit back at claims Longford County Council will be financially hit by changes to the LPT
Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has hit back at claims Longford County Council could be facing into a €3m shortfall as a result of reduced Local Property Tax (LPT) returns.
Senator Carrigy called into question remarks made by Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty last week which suggested how changes to property tax bands could leave Longford County Council shortchanged.
ALSO READ: Flaherty wants government to cushion €2.7m revenue shortfall for Longford Council
"Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe gave commitments weeks ago that no county would be at a disadvantage financially due to the changes to the Local Property Tax so there should be no fears of a shortfall. Misinformation to say otherwise," he said.
The Ballinalee postmaster also revealed he has held fresh talks with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan over the financial loss incurred by the closure of Lough Ree Power Station.
"I highlighted numerous issues including match funding for projects, jobs, the proposed ESB €500,000 contribution for community projects in Lanesboro and commitments to make good the rate loss for Longford County Council," he said.
Senator Carrigy said he remained "confident" fears linked to a possible loss in commercial rates locally would be "dealt with shortly".
More News
Senator Micheál Carrigy has hit back at claims Longford County Council will be financially hit by changes to the LPT
Speed safety signs are being erected across residential estates in Longford town in a bid to clamp down on a rise in so-called boy racer culture.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.