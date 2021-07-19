Search our Archive

19/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford senator hits back at €3m Local Property Tax deficit claims

Plan to overhaul commercial rates will help towns and communities across Longford

Senator Micheál Carrigy has hit back at claims Longford County Council will be financially hit by changes to the LPT

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has hit back at claims Longford County Council could be facing into a €3m shortfall as a result of reduced Local Property Tax (LPT) returns.

 

Senator Carrigy called into question remarks made by Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty  last week which suggested how changes to property tax bands could leave Longford County Council shortchanged.

ALSO READ: Flaherty wants government to cushion €2.7m revenue shortfall for Longford Council

"Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe gave commitments weeks ago that no county would be at a disadvantage financially due to the changes to the Local Property Tax so there should be no fears of a shortfall. Misinformation to say otherwise," he said.

The Ballinalee postmaster also revealed he has held fresh talks with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan over the financial loss incurred by the closure of Lough Ree Power Station.

"I highlighted numerous issues including match funding for projects, jobs, the proposed ESB €500,000 contribution for community projects in Lanesboro and commitments to make good the rate loss for Longford County Council," he said.

Senator Carrigy said he remained "confident" fears linked to a possible loss in commercial rates locally would be "dealt with shortly".

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie