Flaherty wants government to cushion €2.7m revenue shortfall for Longford Council

Twin threats of reduced Local Property Tax charges and loss of ESB commercial rates a worry for local authority

Deputy Joe Flaherty calls on broadband providers not to penalise Longford families who exceed data package

Deputy Joe Flaherty

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD, Joe Flaherty, has warned that Longford County Council faces an almost €3m revenue threat in 2022 as a result of the reduced Property Tax Bills locally and the loss the commercial rates arising from the closure of the ESB power station in Lanesboro.

He addressed the proposed revisions to the Local Property Tax with Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe in the chamber this week.

Deputy Flaherty said, “ With the proposed bands  over 1/3rd of Longford households will actually face a smaller LPT bill.”

He added, “It is good news for households but there are unnecessary consequences for Longford Co Council with a sudden shortfall of €1.5m in revenue.”

Deputy Flaherty is adamant that Longford Co Council must be compensated going forward whilst he also appealed to Minister Donohoe to make provisions in budget 2022 for the loss of commercial rates’ revenue arising from the power station closure.

The ESB paid €1.2m in commercial rates annually and whilst  the government did receive a compensatory payment from the exchequer this year, Deputy Flaherty said it has to be continued.

Longford soprano to perform at this year’s prestigious Trench Award Final

From Corlea Trackway to Granard Motte, public asked to Protect Our Past amidst rise in damage to heritage sites

Four more Longford Live and Local gigs this weekend

Longford's compo culture leads to €1.7m in claims

Taxpayer hit in pocket: IPB pays out seven figure sum in falls & trips

He told Minister Donohoe: “The station was not expected to close until 2027  and it is imperative that provisions are made  to offset this revenue threat for Longford until 2026 at the very least.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie